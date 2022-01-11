SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 37,695 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,695 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,651,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,446,000 after acquiring an additional 947,728 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,699,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,792,000 after purchasing an additional 796,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. CLSA raised their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Shares of QFIN opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

