SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 235,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

XLSR opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.