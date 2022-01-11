SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth $996,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth $220,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

CACI stock opened at $273.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.26 and its 200 day moving average is $266.10. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.