Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Renasant by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Renasant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

