Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,565,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Bank of Princeton Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

