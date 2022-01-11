Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

KORE stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. Kore Group has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Analysts expect that Kore Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

