The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $92.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.86.

Amphenol stock opened at $81.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

