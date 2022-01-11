Truist Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $60.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price boosted by Truist from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

NYSE:TPX opened at $44.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

