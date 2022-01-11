CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 57.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,649 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CEL-SCI news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09).

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

