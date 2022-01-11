Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 73.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

