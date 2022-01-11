RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in RH by 216.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 16,366.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $479.60 on Tuesday. RH has a 1-year low of $411.88 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.18.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.40.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

