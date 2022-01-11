iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 833.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

IEUS opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

