Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $4.70 on Monday. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 740,847 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

