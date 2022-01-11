Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $62.31

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.31 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 1058284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.74.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,483 shares of company stock worth $15,804,320. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $52,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

