VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.74

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 272859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

