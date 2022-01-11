VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.74

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 272859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

