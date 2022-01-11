Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.08

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $64.34, with a volume of 189165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth $11,393,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 131.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banner by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Banner by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Banner by 50.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

