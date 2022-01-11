Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.93

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 281341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 141,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

