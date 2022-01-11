SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.