Bank of America Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $205.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Shares of TER opened at $156.61 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $166,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

