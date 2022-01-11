Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $861.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $13,636,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 778.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 296,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 281,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

