Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

