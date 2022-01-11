Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.22.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $90.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after acquiring an additional 966,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 789,328 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

