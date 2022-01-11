ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.

ZI stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.48, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $41,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,380,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,373,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 111,480 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

