L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $254.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $243.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.92.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $223.44 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

