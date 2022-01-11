easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 800 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.86) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.61) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.18) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 739.15 ($10.03).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 636.40 ($8.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.86). The stock has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 562.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 711.95.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,162.85).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

