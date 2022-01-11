Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $433.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $366.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.36.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $359.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.77. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $217.87 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

