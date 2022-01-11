Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $22.99 on Monday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

