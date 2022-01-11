KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

Shares of KEY opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $48,459,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

