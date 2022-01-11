SVB Leerink Upgrades Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $79.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VCRA. BTIG Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vocera Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.15.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.07 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,545 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

