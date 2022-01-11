RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given New GBX 3,840 Price Target at Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 3,550 ($48.19) to GBX 3,840 ($52.12) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut RHI Magnesita to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 4,750 ($64.48) to GBX 3,700 ($50.22) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RHI Magnesita has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,603.33 ($62.49).

Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 3,526 ($47.86) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,600.33. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 28.33. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,872 ($38.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,762 ($64.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, insider Karl Sevelda bought 10,000 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,230 ($43.84) per share, for a total transaction of £323,000 ($438,441.70). Also, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($42.55) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($107,024.91).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

