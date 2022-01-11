NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 9,600 ($130.31) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($125.56) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.92) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.92) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($119.45) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($105.88) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($119.20).

LON NXT opened at GBX 7,888 ($107.07) on Monday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 7,214 ($97.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($115.16). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,050.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,967.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83.

In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($51.92) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,607.44).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

