Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

BRX stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,811 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

