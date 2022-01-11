Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. Chegg has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Chegg by 564.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,209,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

