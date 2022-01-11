Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $840.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $970.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $883.06.

EQIX opened at $764.33 on Monday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $806.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

