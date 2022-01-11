Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.85.
Huntsman stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $2,228,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 51.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 15,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
