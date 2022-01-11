Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.85.

Huntsman stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $2,228,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 51.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 15,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

