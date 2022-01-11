Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

DEI opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.38.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 81.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,401 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,967,000 after buying an additional 1,060,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after buying an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

