Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.
DEI opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.38.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 81.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,401 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,967,000 after buying an additional 1,060,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after buying an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
