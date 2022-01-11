Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $530.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $492.00 to $529.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $488.84.

NYSE HUM opened at $385.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

