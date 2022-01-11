eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,990,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 34,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

eBay stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. eBay has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,100 shares of company stock worth $6,197,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

