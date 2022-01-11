eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,990,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 34,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
eBay stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. eBay has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.
In other news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,100 shares of company stock worth $6,197,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
