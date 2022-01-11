Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.68

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.68 and traded as low as C$57.48. Open Text shares last traded at C$58.39, with a volume of 519,144 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$15.86 billion and a PE ratio of 36.93.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 11,997 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total transaction of C$823,459.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,066,642.55. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total value of C$1,856,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,313,508.59. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,345.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

