CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.17.

CCDBF stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

