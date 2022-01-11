CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.17.

CCDBF stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

