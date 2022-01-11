The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENGIY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Engie stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Engie has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

