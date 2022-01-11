Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.58.

OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

