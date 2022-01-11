GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.00

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and traded as low as $8.78. GWG shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 3,177 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00.

Get GWG alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GWG by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GWG in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GWG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GWG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GWG by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.