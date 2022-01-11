Currys (LON:CURY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.33

Currys Plc (LON:CURY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.33 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 119.50 ($1.62). Currys shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.63), with a volume of 1,377,683 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Currys from GBX 145 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($2.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Currys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

In other news, insider Bruce Marsh sold 34,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.67), for a total value of £42,173.01 ($57,245.84).

Currys Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

