Short Interest in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Drops By 17.5%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.