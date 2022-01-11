Short Interest in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Declines By 16.7%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 360,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $1,183,773. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

