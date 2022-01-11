Contrasting Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 23.45 -$112.66 million ($2.51) -0.26 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($3.38) -1.61

Passage Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Passage Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A 1,727.83% 217.16% Passage Bio N/A -44.40% -41.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Passage Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.92%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 449.42%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

