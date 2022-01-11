$274.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report sales of $274.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $276.10 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average of $108.81. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.