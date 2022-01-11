Head to Head Review: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Anaplan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 29.49 -$1.17 billion ($0.27) -61.11 Anaplan $447.76 million 15.18 -$153.97 million ($1.28) -35.95

Anaplan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palantir Technologies. Palantir Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anaplan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Anaplan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palantir Technologies and Anaplan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78 Anaplan 0 6 13 0 2.68

Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.91%. Anaplan has a consensus price target of $69.39, indicating a potential upside of 50.78%. Given Anaplan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Palantir Technologies has a beta of 6.21, suggesting that its share price is 521% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies -35.81% 19.62% 12.50% Anaplan -33.63% -66.57% -24.16%

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

