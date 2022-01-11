$438.29 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce sales of $438.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.92 million to $455.95 million. Atlas reported sales of $362.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. Atlas’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

ATCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the third quarter valued at $8,805,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 98.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 433,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 279,703 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

